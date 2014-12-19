British staycationers angered by patchy mobile reception

Almost half of all British staycationers are frustrated at the poor network coverage that comes with holidaying in the UK and are calling for more to be done to offer service in hard to reach areas.

A report compiled by RootMetrics found that 41 per cent of Brits taking a break in the UK don’t feel the coverage is up to scratch and this is a big issue considering 64 per cent think having a mobile with them whilst on a staycation makes it a significantly better experience.

“Our mobiles have become essential accessories when planning a trip away. For major attractions in the UK, giving travellers a good understanding of performance in the area could help them stand out in such a competitive market, in much the same way hotels advertise broadband connectivity,” said Bill Moore, CEO and president of RootMetrics.

Of all those that holiday in the UK, 84 per cent use their device and some of the popular reasons are to share experiences on social media [37 per cent], navigation [30 per cent], check the weather [30 per cent], research places to go [24 per cent] and read the news [23 per cent].

Having a phone to make an emergency call still tops all of these with 70 per cent whereas having a smartphone to text people is way out in front with 84 per cent. Of those surveyed, 52 per cent agreed that better network coverage in remote areas of the British countryside would attract an influx of new visitors.

“Small and medium sized hospitality and tourism businesses are the engines of growth and job creation across the UK. The British Hospitality Association is championing the need for these businesses to have access to high quality digital communications infrastructure, especially in rural and coastal areas where hotels and restaurants sit at the heart of the community, said Martin Couchman, deputy chief executive of the British Hospitality Association. “We live in the digital era and have to compete on with destinations overseas. This is simply what businesses need to carry out normal business functions, and importantly it’s what visitors expect."

