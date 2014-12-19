Daily deal: HP Pavilion 15-p049na touch screen laptop £429.99

Right folks, last night was ITProPortal's Christmas party so I'm going to keep this one short and sweet. We have the HP Pavilion 15-p049na 15.6" touchscreen laptop reduced from £499.99 to £429.99:

The laptop's "killer feature" is the touchscreen, although it's almost essential considering the laptop comes packaged with Windows 8.1 (an OS obviously not designed for a pure mouse and keyboard experience) and although it is a little strange to touch the screen of a laptop you'll get used to it. The specs are pretty good, for your cash you get:

2.1GHz AMD Quad-Core A10-5745M APU

8GB DDR3 SDRAM

1 TB 5,4000 rpm HDD

I mean it's nothing mind-blowing but for the price you get a decent piece of hardware with a CD drive, four hour battery life, and weighs 2.69kg. This is a boring laptop that doesn't have anything special about it, but if you're looking for a laptop that will do everything except play the latest games or edit video (which it can do albeit, poorly).