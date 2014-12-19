Sony foresees PlayStation 4 shortage in Europe during Christmas week

Sony could run short of PlayStation 4 consoles in Europe as we approach Christmas next week.

This is according to the chief exec of Sony Computer Entertainment, who spoke to Reuters on the matter of dwindling stock levels – and the struggle to keep up with demand.

Andrew house told Reuters: “If I look at Europe I think it is potentially, for the second year running, going to be quite inventory challenged.”

House added: “I'm not going to say you won't be able to find a PlayStation 4. I think it's going to be kind of hand to mouth in terms of that market.”

No specific numbers were mentioned, though, and this rather suspiciously comes hot on the heels of Microsoft’s recent announcements about Xbox successes. Last week, Microsoft said that Xbox One sales had overtaken the PS4 in both the US and UK, with discounts and big name game launches helping to drive sales up.

House did admit, however, that sales in the US had merely kept up with Sony’s expectations, and the PS4 had a tough time last month due to Redmond’s cost cutting and bundle deals on the Xbox One.

Sony is still well ahead in the console race, but obviously doesn’t want to be seen as slipping at this point (or indeed any point). The PS4 has shipped some 13.5 million units as of September, whereas last month Redmond said it had shifted over 10 million Xbox One consoles (those are figures on shelves, not in consumers’ hands).

Microsoft will be hoping this Xmas season closes the gap further, which is precisely why it’s a little fishy that Sony has produced these comments right now, in a “rush out and buy your PS4 now, quick, before they’re all gone” manner.