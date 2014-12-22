Blackberry and Boeing developing Mission: Impossible-style phone

“This message will self-destruct in five seconds”. The cult sentence spoken in the Mission: Impossible movies could soon become reality, as BlackBerry continues developing the self-destructing smartphone.

Together with Boeing, BlackBerry is currently working on a high-security Android device called Boeing Black.

The Boeing Black device encrypts calls and is aimed at government agencies and others that need to keep communications and data secure.

"We're pleased to announce that Boeing is collaborating with BlackBerry to provide a secure mobile solution for Android devices utilizing our BES 12 platform”, said BlackBerry CEO John Chen on Friday, Reuters reports.

"That, by the way, is all they allow me to say,” he added.

The BES 12 platform (BlackBerry Enterprise Service), allows clients to manage and secure BlackBerry devices on internal networks, as well as those running on other operating systems, like Android or iOS.

This is another attempt to curb American government’s attempts to tap into people’s phones, a highly controversial practice that’s come under lots of criticism after first discovered by Edward Snowden, a former NSA operative turned whistle-blower.

Aside from BlackBerry, both Google and Apple recently announced that their new models will, from now on, automatically encrypt all the data on the devices, an information that didn’t sit well with the FBI, that even claimed “a child could die”, because of it.