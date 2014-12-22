Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare 'pwns' rivals for Christmas number one

We now know which game has snagged the top spot in the UK all-format video game chart (compiled by Chart Track) for this year, and it is Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare.

Advanced Warfare is the fifth Call of Duty game which has claimed the Xmas number one, and a smartly timed promotion on the PlayStation 4 version helped the game to beat out FIFA 15 to number two.

Call of Duty’s sales were boosted by a third this week, with FIFA only creeping up 8 per cent.

This was a reversal of last year, when FIFA 14 actually pulled the same price discounting trick on Call of Duty to grab the number one spot – all’s fair in love and video gaming.

Grand Theft Auto V was up more than FIFA 15 this year, with a 16 per cent increase in sales, but that still only saw it at the number three spot.

Far Cry 4 stayed at number four this week, with Assassin’s Creed: Unity shooting up to number five, doubling in sales. The Crew also saw a price promo which boosted it to number six, meaning Ubisoft’s top ten performance was impressive, with three in a row here.

Destiny found itself at number seven, followed by the Xbox version of Minecraft, and then the PlayStation one. Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham rounded out the top ten, dropping five places this week.