Daily deal: Compaq 15-s107na laptop £199.99

The Compaq 15-s107na has 4GB of RAM, an Intel Celeron dual-core 2.16GHz CPU, and a whopping 1 TB of HDD space. What these specs translate into is a laptop that will be able to handle word processing, Internet browsing, and watching videos. Unfortunately if you have any hopes of using this device to game or to do anything other than the most basic tasks, this isn't the laptop for you. However the screen is incredibly good for the price with a 1366 x 768 pixel resolution that will play video in Full HD and keep the picture looking crisp.