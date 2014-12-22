GOP trolls FBI, calls them idiots

The group of hackers called #GOP (Guardians of Peace) that stole terabytes of classified data and unreleased movies from Sony Pictures and forced them into cancelling the release of the movie ‘The Interview’ has managed to pull off another stunt, this time mocking the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

#GOP posted another message through Pastebin on Saturday, The Daily Beast reports.

Here’s what they wrote:

“By GOP.

"The result of investigation by FBI is so excellent that you might have seen what we were doing with your own eyes. We congratulate you success. FBI is the BEST in the world. You will find the gift for FBI at the following address. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hiRacdl02w4 Enjoy!"

The YouTube link that #GOP posted inside their message leads to a Japanese prank video which repeats the phrase “You are an idiot”, while accompanied by house music.

The media speculate that this video, clearly trolling the FBI, was posted after the Bureau blamed hackers from North Korea for the attack. Some are still unconvinced about it and believe hackers come from somewhere else.

Among those critics is a former Lulzsec hacker turned government information Sabu, who thinks they “don’t have the technical capabilities,” and online activists Anonymous, who wrote, “We all know the hacks didn't come from North Korea.”

The FBI says their investigation lead them to the small country on the Korean peninsula.

“Technical analysis of the data deletion malware used in this attack revealed links to other malware that the FBI knows North Korean actors previously developed. For example, there were similarities in specific lines of code, encryption algorithms, data deletion methods, and compromised networks.”