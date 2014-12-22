UKIP steers clear of Twitter with new rules

It has been suggested that UKIP members should steer clear of Twitter following a number of high-profile foot-in-mouth incidents which have occurred online.

The party has been embarrassed on numerous occasions by either controversial or downright stupid comments that have emerged on social media, and apparently the party leadership has had enough.

So the political party has changed its constitution to stop the unauthorised use of the UKIP logo online, the Guardian reports, and the party chairman, Steve Crowther, has advised those thinking of signing up for Twitter and tweeting their opinions that it’s just best to avoid the social network (and others like it).

Although if UKIP politicians can’t be trusted to conduct themselves appropriately on Twitter, how can they be expected to conduct themselves appropriately in parliament or at the local council offices, should they be elected?

The latest blunders by UKIP candidates include William Henwood, who is up for election in Enfield, tweeting that Lenny Henry should emigrate to a “black country” and he doesn’t “have to live with whites”, following a comment from the comedian about a lack of ethnic minorities on TV.

According to the Guardian, party chairman Crowther said: “The NEC has adopted a new set of rules for online communication to fill a notable hole in our code of discipline … My advice: just don’t. Remember life before you could delight the whole world with your every passing thought? It wasn’t so bad, was it? I have no Facebook page, Twitter account or Instagram thingy. It’s lovely.”

Part of the reason for the crackdown on the use of the party logo is due to imposter accounts using the graphic to tarnish the party name, UKIP says.