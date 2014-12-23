Daily deal: Dragon Touch Y88X 7'' Tablet £39.99

Obviously you're wondering "what's the catch? A legitimate business couldn't possibly be charging such a low price for a product like that".

I'm going to lump in the Dragon Touch Y88X 7" in with the rest of the super-cheap, reasonably powerful, incredibly inconsistent Chinese tablets. With these Chinese tablets, typically the brand name is either absent from the device, or the device is just described on Amazon by the specs that it has.

However the thing that stands out about the Dragon Touch Y88X is that over half of the reviews are five star, and only one one star review. Considering how well the device has been received by the consumer market, let's take a closer look at the specs:

Allwinner quad-core ARM610 1.2Ghz processor

512MB DDR3 RAM

8GB storage

Micro SD reader

Android Kitkat 4.4.4

1,024 x 600 pixel screen

The ARM610 is powered by Apple's A7 Cortex chips, and will easily cope with Internet browsing and video watching. I would hesitate to say what games the Dragon Touch Y88X could feasibly run without slowdown. Finally the device won't be able to produce HD video, which may be an issue for some.