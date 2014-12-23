Microsoft Band reportedly sold out until 2015

Microsoft’s first wearable, the Microsoft Band GPS fitness tracker is proving impossible to buy, at least online.

On the company’s online store, the product is listed as "more coming early 2015", with the option of signing up to email notifications for potential buyers waiting for the device.

It is also an extremely rare find in the stores around the US.

The best thing about this wearable device is that it’s never properly gone on sale. Microsoft Band was ‘sold out’ in all three sizes within the first two weeks of going on sale, and since then Microsoft has never made a co-ordinated push to ship more units.

Instead, it’s been shipping stock here and there, writes Wareable. The site points out that it seems as though Microsoft doesn’t really care much about the wearable technology, as much as it cares about the accompanying apps.

“The $199 (£130) Band could be an early attempt to get its Health software onto more smartphones”, writes the site.

If users abandon the Band, they might stick with its Health app which has RunKeeper, Jawbone and MyFitnessPal on board and is compatible with iOS and Android phones, as well as Windows Phone. In the long term, that's much more valuable to Microsoft.

Launched in late October, Microsoft Band is a health and fitness tracker with built-in GPS and a 1.4-inch touch-screen display that is meant to be worn on the inside of the wrist. The device has an optical heart rate sensor, an accelerometer, galvanic skin response and a skin temperature sensor, among others.

It’s compatible with Windows Phone, iOS and Android.