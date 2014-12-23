Sony Pictures threatens Twitter with legal action

Sony Pictures has issued a warning to Twitter, saying it will sue the micro-blogging platform if more information leaks are posted.

In a letter similar to the one sent to the New York Times and other media outlets, lawyer David Boies threatened that if Twitter does not suspend accounts leaking information and remove the information, it will be held legally responsible for the damages.

The account in question, @bikinirobotarmy, has been uploading screen-grabs of emails over the past two weeks. People privately message Val Broeksmit—the owner of the account—for information and he links the appropriate screen-grab.

Twitter’s current policy does not allow users to post private information on other people, but linking to private information from an account sidesteps the rule. It is a smart tactic for Twitter users, to avoid being banned outright.

It is unlikely Twitter will ban the account, considering the email was sent a few days ago, has been read by Twitter, and the @bikinirobotarmy account is still active.

The #GOP group, which has been connected to North Korea by U.S. officials last week, has been leaking information stolen in a huge attack on Sony Pictures for almost a month now, including social security numbers, credit cards and private emails.

Sony and others have tried to neuter the fallout of the information leak, but it has spread like wildfire. Sony Pictures employees have been told to not read email inboxes, due to phishing attempts.

It is unclear how much damage the hack will do to Sony Pictures in the long term. Two employees are already suing the company for personal damages, and the FBI may fine Sony for improper security management.

The Interview is the subject of most the Sony Pictures hacking scandal, and Sony has announced it is looking for an online provider to host the film. The U.S. public appear to be fully behind the release of the film, with over 30,000 votes on IMDb giving The Interview 10/10.