Sony Xperia Z4 Tablet leaked specs

We’ve been hearing rumours about the upcoming Sony Xperia Z4 smartphone, and its larger and smaller variants, so it’s not surprising that leakage of the Xperia Z4 Tablet has now pitched up – with some juicy rumoured specs.

The Xperia Z4 Tablet Ultra, to give the thing its full name, will (allegedly) come with a massive 13in 4K display with a 3840 x 2400 resolution. If true, we guess that Sony has to step up the screen size to make the most of that resolution, as the benefit of finer details would be lost on a smaller display…

The screen isn’t the only remarkable part of the spec, as this slate has a 2.86GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 810, backed with 6GB of RAM – yes, 6GB. But obviously driving a high-res panel will take some chunky innards.

The battery would also need to be a hefty unit, and again it’s massive according to this leak, standing at 12,100mAh.

Other specs include 64GB of storage, an 8 megapixel camera, and a thickness of 8.6mm – remember this is all hearsay, and the Chinese website (Pad News) which posted the official looking specs list (via 4k.com) could have mocked-up the whole thing.

The specs certainly seem a bit of a reach, and if this is an upcoming Sony tablet, we shudder to think of the price tag.

Image Credit: Pad News