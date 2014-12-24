Amazon holding digital Christmas sale for last minute shoppers

Holiday shopping is now coming down to the final hours, and many procrastinators out there are still putting off that trip to the store.

There is always the option to shop online, but the delivery window is closing quickly. Thankfully there are digital options to grab things for friends, family and even yourself.

Amazon has just the thing for the people just described - it's a digital sale. Beginning 24 December, the app store will offer a range of games and more all offered for free.

The complete bundle totals $220 (£140) in value if you were to buy each regularly.

Through 25 December holiday movies and TV shows, as well as children oriented content, will be 50 per cent off in the video section. This includes titles like Polar Express, Home Alone and A Charlie Brown Christmas.

Amazon also touts its first ever holiday playlist, which features over 40 songs recently recorded. Plus Prime members now have access to this service, so many other tunes are also available.

"In addition, anyone who visits Amazon will be able to listen to a selection of the holiday songs from the All Is Bright playlist, for free, while they shop.

"Featured as a snowflake and music note at the top of every Amazon page, shoppers can just press play and enjoy through December 25th".

From the 25th through New Year's Kindle books will also be discounted, some up to 85 per cent, even popular titles like those from James Patterson.

Books, Amazon states, can be given as gifts to anyone, providing they have an email address.

Of course what the retailer would really like is for you to give the gift of Prime to friends and family. Not a bad idea if you're stuck for an idea, but it depends on the recipient.