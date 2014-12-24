Daily deal: Cubify 381000 2nd Generation Cube 3D Printer £749.99

Good morning and happy Christmas eve to you all! Today we bring to you the Cubify 381000 2nd Generation Cube 3D Printer reduced from £1,186.25 to £749.99:

When consumer 3D printers were first announced to became incredibly excited, "ITS LIKE STAR TREK" I'd scream at anyone who would listen. 3D printing technology has reached a stage where you can feasibly have one in your home and use it to make...stuff. Although the process still takes some technical know-how it's not as difficult as it may first appear as CAD (computer-aided design) tools get easier to learn and use.

Here are some essential specs:

Plug and play

Wireless connectivity for shared, cable-free access

Prints both recyclable ABS and compostable PLA plastics

Includes software, 25 printable 3D models, and 1 cartridge of neon green PLA plastic

Resolution: 200 microns

26 x 26 x 34 cm (W x H x D)

4.3kg

If you're interested in pursuing 3D printing (and have the money to spend) this is a fine option, but have a look around at all the options available to find the best printer for you.

