Possible hint of The Last of Us sequel found on LinkedIn

Either people are very reckless when they update their LinkedIn profiles, or they're using that network as some 'under-the-radar' means of sending partially encrypted messages for the media crazy enough to look for it there.

Michael Knowland, a developer that worked on The Last of Us, a zombie survival game with a warm and touching human story beneath, updated his LinkedIn profile by adding one month "prototyping head sculpts" on The Last of Us 2 to go along with his current position as senior character artist at Avalanche Studios working on Just Cause 3 and his former position at Naughty Dog as lead character artist on Uncharted 4.

But this 'slip up', is also a sequel.

Ten months ago, Creative Director Neil Druckmann said, during a Reddit AMA, that a sequel might be possible: "If you're asking about a sequel... right now I'd say it's 50/50", he wrote in February.

Naughty Dog's community strategist Arne Meyer also hinted a possible sequel in July, when he told Videogamer that the company is thinking about it.

"We're just starting to explore ideas of what more could there be in this universe and starting that decision process. That doesn't mean the end result is guaranteed“, he said back then.

However, don't expect the game so soon. Naughty Dog's next game is Uncharted 4. The game's been announced for next year's E3, and the release date is still unknown.

So all things considered, it would be unrealistic to for The Last of Us 2 to hit the shelves any time before 2016.