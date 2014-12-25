The Interview finally set for Christmas release

So finally after a ton of mishegoss and chaos surrounding the recent Sony hacks, The Interview movie will finally be released to theaters.

After the initial fears and paranoia died down, theater owners are stepping up to the plate and booking the film, which has even pleased US President Barack Obama.

Yet Deadline tells us that theater owners are not happy about this because they had to reshuffle their schedules, then bringing the movie back to screens threw everything into chaos.

Sony would then go into full spin control mode, telling Deadline that theater owners aren’t mad at them, and let’s face it, if Sony had a hot movie that was going to bring in a ton of money, all that anger would vanish in a heartbeat.

And as this story was being finalised, reports hit the net that ticket sales for The Interview are indeed very brisk for the movie.

As we’ve seen with these recent events and the two faced leaked e-mails, Hollywood’s not about rooting for the under-dog.

It’s all about being on whatever side’s winning and only having courage when it’s convenient to. Ultimately, this will be the best free publicity this movie will have, and it should drive the box office through the roof, probably more so than if there hadn’t been an international incident surrounding it.