The selling of fake goods in China is still a big problem, which is why the country’s e-commerce giant, Alibaba, says it has spent more than a million BGP fighting that problem since the beginning of 2013.

To better measure the scale of the problem: Alibaba currently has 2,000 workers charged with only finding and tackling counterfeit goods on its sites, along with 5,400 volunteers, heavily involved every day.

And Alibaba still says that’s not enough, and will be adding another 200 people next year.

"We bear a serious responsibility in this fight against counterfeits," said Jonathan Lu, chief executive of Alibaba Group in a statement earlier this week.

"Jack Ma [company's chairman] said yesterday - if e-commerce does well in China, that may have little to do with Alibaba Group, but if counterfeits in society are not tackled effectively, it has a lot to do with Alibaba Group." he added.

Even though Alibaba is doing a lot in battling fake goods and knock-offs on their sites, the struggle has been fairly hard.

When the annual Singles’ Day took place last month, Alibaba sold over £9 billion (£5.7 billion) worth of goods.

More than 10 per cent of the goods bought online from retailers that day were fake, or highly suspicious - those are the results of an investigation conducted by the official State Administration of Industry and Commerce (SAIC).

Alibaba added that it helped Chinese law enforcement in over 1,000 counterfeiting cases just in 2014.