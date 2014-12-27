Amazon Prime enjoys record-breaking membership growth

This year, I did all of my Christmas shopping online. More specifically, I did all of my shopping on Amazon.com.

I wasn't opposed to going to a physical store, but every time I drove by the mall, the parking lot was full and people were fighting over parking spots. Sorry, I am not going to get involved in all of that.

Since I have a Prime membership, I was able to wait until the last minute for much of my shopping, as the included 2-day shipping got things to me fast.

Not only does Prime come with free expedited shipping, it also includes free video streaming and more - a great value. Hell, a Prime Membership makes a great gift to give too.

With that in mind, Amazon has announced that it has achieved a record-breaking 10 million first-time memberships over the holidays.

"Amazon's 20th holiday season brought record growth to the company's fast, free shipping program Amazon Prime - more than 10 million new members worldwide tried Prime for the first time. "Amazon customers also benefited from low prices this season, including more than 25,000 Lightning Deals", says Amazon.

Jeff Bezos, founder and CEO of Amazon.com says, "we are excited to welcome more than ten million new members to Amazon Prime this holiday season, who benefited from unlimited Free Two-Day Shipping on their holiday gifts.

"Prime members can also borrow more than 700,000 books, listen to one million songs and hundreds of playlists, save unlimited photos and watch tens of thousands of movies and TV episodes including the Golden Globe nominated show from Amazon Studios, Transparent

"We are working hard to make Prime even better and expanding the recently launched Prime Now to additional cities in 2015".

In addition to the 10 million first-time Prime memberships, Amazon also shares the following fun facts:

Shipping:

Amazon shipped to 185 countries this holiday.

Sunday Delivery expanded across the country, delivering holiday packages to thousands of cities in the US.

This holiday, Amazon customers ordered more than 10 times as many items with Same-Day Delivery, over 2013.

The last Prime One-Day Shipping order on Amazon.com delivered in time for Christmas was placed on December 23, 2014 at 2:55 p.m. EST and shipped to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The order included Nature’s Miracle No More Marking, 24-ounce spray and a men’s Champion Evo Fleece Full Zip Hoodie.

The last Prime Now order that was delivered in time for Christmas included 3 different 12-packs of Bai5, 5 calorie, 100 per cent Natural, Antioxidant Infused Beverage, 18-ounce bottles. Flavor varieties included Costa Rica Clementine, Limu Lemon and Molokai Coconut. The order was placed on December 24 at 10:24pm and was delivered at 11:06pm.

Amazon Devices & Digital Media:

Amazon Fire TV is the best-selling streaming media box on Amazon.com this holiday season.

Fire TV Stick, Fire HD 6 and Fire HD 7 were among the most wished-for items on Amazon.com this holiday season.

Fire tablet sales on Amazon.com were up over three times year over year this Black Friday; Kindle e-reader sales on Black Friday grew nearly four times year over year.

J.D. Power ranks Amazon “Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Tablets.”

Fire TV Stick is the fastest-selling Amazon device ever.

Amazon unveiled All Is Bright, the first-ever exclusive playlist of newly-recorded holiday songs available for listening on Amazon's Prime Music service this holiday season.

Prime Instant Video is the exclusive online-only subscription service for great TV series including popular HBO shows such as Boardwalk Empire, True Blood, The Sopranos and The Wire, as well as binge-worthy primetime series including 24, The Good Wife, Downton Abbey and Under the Dome.

Amazon Appstore selection worldwide more than doubled in 2014 over 2013.

Top holiday movies identified using Firefly were Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas, White Christmas and It’s A Wonderful Life.

Customers have saved over 100 million seconds since the launch of Amazon Fire TV thanks to ASAP; that’s enough time to watch all eight Harry Potter movies more than 1,400 times.

Customer Purchases:

Nearly 60 per cent of Amazon.com customers shopped using a mobile device this holiday. Mobile shopping accelerated as customers got later into the shopping season.

Total holiday sales from the Amazon app for smartphones doubled in 2014 in the US.

This holiday, 16 times more Amazon customers shopped on smile.amazon.com than over the 2013 holiday season.

This holiday season, AmazonSmile customers supported seven times more charitable organisations than last year.

If every Amazon customer who purchased a copy of Pokémon Alpha Sapphire or Pokémon Omega Ruby this holiday season caught every species of monster in the game, they would have collected more Pokémon than the entire population of the US.

Amazon customers purchased enough Lifestraws to sustain more than 115,000 thirsty campers for a year.

If every shoe from each pair of pumps Amazon Fashion customers purchased this holiday season were stacked on top of each other they would equal 52 times the Empire State Building.

The number of pairs of cowboy boots Amazon Fashion customers purchased this holiday season is enough to provide a new pair of boots to the population of Cheyenne, Wyoming, home of one of the largest rodeos.

Holiday Best Sellers (Amazon.com only):

Tablets: Fire HD 7, Fire HD 6, Fire HDX 7.

Kindle Books: The Burning Room by Michael Connelly; Gray Mountain by John Grisham; Gone Girl by Gillian Flynn.

Amazon Instant Video: The Walking Dead Season 5; Sons of Anarchy Season 7; Maleficent; Guardians of the Galaxy.

Prime Instant Video: Hunger Games: Catching Fire; Alpha House Season 2.

Movies: Guardians of the Galaxy (3D Blu-ray + Blu-ray + Digital Copy +DVD); Maleficent (2-Disct Blu-ray + DVD + Digital HD).

MP3: That's Christmas To Me by Pentatonix; 1989 by Taylor Swift; Sonic Highways by Foo Fighters.

TVs: Samsung 32-inch 1080p 60Hz Smart LED TV; Samsung 40-inch 1080p 60Hz Smart LED TV; LG Electronics 42-inch 1080p 60Hz LED TV.

Cameras: GoPro Headstrap Mount + Quick Clip; GoPro HERO4 SILVER; Accessories Kit for GoPro Hero4.

Accessories: Amazon Basics HDMI Cable, 6.5 feet; Amazon Basics HDMI Cable 2 pack, 6.5 feet; Amazon Basics HDMI Cable, 3 feet.

Computers: Acer C720 Chromebook (11.6-inch, 2GB); ASUS Chromebook 13-inch with Gigabit WiFi (16GB, 2GB); HP 11-2010nr 11.6-inch Chromebook (Snow White).

Video Games: Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare; Just Dance 2015; Super Smash Bros.

Sports: SKLZ Pro Mini Hoop; SKLZ Pro Mini Hoop XL; Spalding NBA Street Basketball, official size 7; Wilson NFL MVP Football.

Tools: Stanley 66-344 4-in-1 Pocket Screwdriver; DEWALT DC970K-2 18-Volt Drill/Driver Kit; Dorcy 41-2510 Floating Waterproof LED Flashlight with Carabineer Clip, 55-Lumens, Yellow.

