Controversial film The Interview strikes gold for Sony

Sony’s controversial new comedy film, The Interview, has become the company’s top downloaded title of all time.

Only four days since release the film has been downloaded more than two million times, already making a third of its £28 million budget according to the BBC.

The plot of the film, which revolves around two journalists making an assassination attempt on North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, drew ire from the country and was the catalyst for a major hack of Sony Pictures.

Hacking group the Guardians of Peace, thought to be North Korean in origin, leaked confidential Sony files and information, including unreleased movie scripts.

The Interview was also pulled from being shown in US cinemas following threats of attack against movie-goers. Sony decided instead to release the film through YouTube and Google Play, as well as Microsoft’s Xbox Video. The film went on to make £9.6 million in it’s first few days.

The decision by Sony to pull The Interview from cinemas drew harsh criticism from around the US - even from President Barack Obama, who said that the move meant freedom of expression had been threatened.

North Korea has denied being involved in any way with the Guardians of Peace, despite the FBI pointed the blame at the country. North Korean officials later described the hack as a “righteous deed”

“North Korea’s actions were intended to inflict significant harm on a US business and suppress the right of American citizens to express themselves," an FBI statement read. "Such actions of intimidation fall outside the bounds of acceptable state behaviour.”