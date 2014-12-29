Kodak readies own brand Android smartphones for 2015

Kodak is set to launch its own brand smartphones with an emphasis on photography (naturally enough) next year.

We can expect to see the first Kodak handset at CES, the imminent electronics trade show, with other devices to follow.

The phones will concentrate on design and usability, the company said, and will be Android handsets made by mobile manufacturer Bullitt Group.

A top performing snapper is promised, with “best-in-class image management software”, yet Kodak doesn’t want to overwhelm the user and is aiming to deliver an intuitive interface, and features to ensure that sharing images is as easy as possible.

Remote management software will also be preloaded on the phones, which means that friends can provide remote support if you get stuck with something.

Oliver Schulte, CEO at Bullitt Mobile, commented: "Delivering simplicity without compromise, these devices will address a segment of the mobile device market that has been poorly served to date. By giving customers easy access to printing and sharing services while still offering the latest Android OS and features found on high-end smartphones, we will appeal to a large audience of users who value ease of use and stylish design as highly as they value functionality."

Further product announcements will come later in the year, with a 4G smartphone, tablet and a connected camera to follow from Kodak.