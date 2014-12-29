LG to power Mercedes self-driving car technology

Mercedes is preparing to show off its LG-powered self-driving car technology at the upcoming CES show in Las Vegas, which kicks off on 6 January.

LG DNA will be noticeably present in future Mercedes cars, with its Advanced Driving Assistance System (ADAS) and biometric technology set to be included in a radical safety overhaul.

The ADAS technology involves strategically-placed cameras that scan the road ahead to automatically dip headlights if an oncoming car is approaching as well as stopping the car from drifting out of its lane.

It can also spot potential dangers such as pedestrians and cyclists and will brake automatically if needed.

LG’s biometric system is similar to one used in Ford cars, in that it monitors the eye movements and alertness of the driver to protect against tired travellers falling asleep at the wheel.

Google has so far received most of the headlines in the self-driving car world, developing fully autonomous vehicles that require no input from the driver, but Mercedes and LG are taking a slightly different approach by developing a semi-autonomous system that offers the best of both worlds.

Drivers can choose to hand over some control the car itself, but will also be able to regain full control at any point as soon as any input is detected on the steering wheel or pedals.

As much of the concern with self-driving cars centres around safety issues, this seems to be a good plan by the German manufacturer.

CES 2015 is expected to be awash with smart-car technology, as more and more companies race to get ahead of the pack in what is forecast to become an extremely lucrative industry.