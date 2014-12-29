Pinterest to introduce Promoted Pins feature in the new year

The popular visual discovery site Pinterest announced on Sunday via its blog that it will roll out promoted pins for partners, starting 1 January.

The promoted pins, a way for marketers to advertise on Pinterest, is about to go public after eight months of testing.

Pinterest says it is pleased with the way the beta version of Promoted pins played out, and is ready to introduce the update to its users.

It says the program performs "just as good and sometimes better than organic Pins", and that brand advertisers "achieved about a 30% bump in earned media (free impressions!) from their campaigns".

According to its blog post, promoted pins perform well long after the campaign ends, and during the beta, pins often saw an extra five per cent bump in earned media in the months after the campaign.

Pinterest announced major upgrades to Promoted pins, which include new brand ad formats and advanced targeting. In addition, it's also rolling out the Pinstitute, a program that will help advertisers use the full potential of promoted pins through a series of workshops and webinars.

"The Pinstitute will focus on two tracks: Creative and measurement. You’ll learn what kind of Pins perform well, what Pinners care about and how we’re thinking about our products in the future.

"We’ll also get your feedback on what you’d like to see us do so we can help you get even better results from Pinterest".