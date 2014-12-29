Samsung CEO to explain revenue plans for Internet of Things with CES keynote

Yoon Boo-keun, President and CEO of Consumer Electronics at Samsung, has said that he will detail the company’s plans regarding how it will tap the Internet of Things for fresh revenue streams in his keynote speech at CES 2015.

The Korea Times reports that Yoon believes that the IoT will be able to make up for Samsung’s ailing smartphone performance of recent times, and that he told the Consumer Electronics Association (CEA): “There is no doubt that IoT will lead the next wave of consumer technology, and Samsung is committed to contributing to this revolution and providing consumers with a variety of IoT experiences.”

Yoon, who has worked at the company since 1978, noted that Samsung would be working to help the industry establish IoT standards, and would be expanding its overseas alliances with other companies in order to drive the IoT forwards.

He will, of course, go into all the details in his CES speech, which will be delivered at the start of next week, on Monday 5 January.

Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of the CEA, had previously said: “Samsung is widely-known for its disruptive technologies and business models, and has been one of the fastest growing CE brands in the world. Samsung amazes at each CES with its innovative products spanning the entire tech ecosystem. We welcome Boo-Keun Yoon back to the keynote stage for the 2015 CES.”

Samsung is targeting both the smart home and smart office sectors, and has been making acquisitions this year to that end, including snapping up SmartThings for around the $200 million (£130 million) mark.