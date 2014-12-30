Chinese media blames Google for Gmail blockage

Google hasn’t been playing ball with Chinese law, and that’s the reason the search engine has been further clamped down on recently, according to a new report.

This all started on Friday, when access to Google – which has been patchy in China at best on the web for a long time now – was also blocked for those accessing it using third-party clients such as Outlook.

Google has said that the problem was nothing to do with issues on its side, but apparently it is according to a Chinese state-run media outlet, Global Times – it’s not a technical problem, though, but possibly Google falling foul of regulations. Or at least that’s the paper’s story…

The Daily Mail reported that the Global Times said: “China welcomes the company to do business on the prerequisite that it obeys Chinese law; however Google values more its reluctance to be restricted by Chinese law, resulting in conflict.”

It continued: “The issue at heart is to what extent Google is willing to obey Chinese law, on which China's attitude is steadfast,” adding that the blockage could be “caused by the China side, by Google itself or a combination of the two”.

The Global Times also noted that if Chinese authorities had blocked Google’s email service, then there must have been newly found security reasons for the measure.

For now, though, if you want to use Gmail in China, you’ll need to find yourself a decent VPN service that hasn’t also been blocked by the authorities.