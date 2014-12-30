Fitnet unleashes revolutionary new app for fitness professionals

A new fitness app with the potential to revolutionise the personal training and home fitness industries will arrive just in time to catch the imminent New Year exercise rush.

Fitnet is the first ever trainer-only app that allows certified personal trainers and fitness professionals to create and maintain programmes for their clients from anywhere, without having to meet face-to-face.

Personal trainers can upload five minute workout videos, create customised schedules for individuals and monitor their clients progress through a combination of biometric sensors and trackers all from within the app, meaning time and schedule conflicts will be a thing of the past.

Laurie Maddox, certified fitness professional and Fitnet founder, said: “The ability to quickly and easily upload customer video content and have real-time access to clients’ physical activities, workout schedules, goals and scores - even when we’re not present for their workout - enables us to build closer, more intimate and better integrated fitness plans for each client.

“Furthermore, it gives trainers and health coaches the opportunity to expand our businesses across the globe, instead of solely in one city or region.”

Fitness professionals can also speak to their clients through a custom messaging system, meaning the one-to-one interaction that is such a key ingredient of personal training can be maintained before, during and after workouts.

The app itself is free of charge, offering over 250 unique workouts, but users also have the option of upgrading to a Fitnet personal trainer starting from $19 (£12) per month, well below the industry average.

Fitnet is available for Android and iOS users via Google Play and the App Store and will be showcased at CES 2015 which kicks off in Las Vegas on 6 January.