HTC One M9 specs leak online

The alleged spec of the next HTC flagship smartphone has been leaked online.

If this rumour is true – and it comes in the not unfamiliar form of an AnTuTu benchmark highlighted by NowhereElse.fr (via Trusted Reviews) – the HTC One M9 will have a 5in display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080.

In other words, it will remain exactly the same as the One M8 (pictured), which is unusual, and flies in the face of other manufacturers who are shifting to resolutions which are higher than full HD.

The benchmark shows the handset will be powered by a Snapdragon 810 (with an Adreno 430 GPU), backed up with 3GB of RAM, which will certainly be plentiful to drive that screen.

The biggest improvement, however, looks to be the cameras, with a 20.7 megapixel rear camera, and a 13 megapixel front snapper which goes well beyond the typical 5 megapixel front cameras we’re seeing being promoted for selfie use these days.

We can expect the One M9 to maintain the same sort of build quality and design, and hopefully the same top notch speakers too – and the improved cameras will certainly be welcome (with HTC seemingly now concentrating on a single quality rear camera, rather than the fancy tricks it tried with the M8’s rear camera and a second partner snapper that grabbed depth information).