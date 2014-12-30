Qualcomm teaser points to LG G Flex 2 reveal at CES?

Qualcomm has announced that a new smartphone featuring its Snapdragon 800 series of processors will be launched next week at CES.

Qualcomm tweeted: “A new #Snapdragon 800 powered smartphone is launching next week at @intlCES – here’s a first look.”

Along with that tweet, the chipset manufacturer put up a teaser snap of the phone, which you can see above.

As Phandroid (which spotted the tweet) notes, this does look like it could possibly be the LG G Flex 2, and a number of commenters on Qualcomm’s Twitter post also echoed this sentiment.

So next week, we could well be seeing this sequel – we’ll certainly bring you news of the device as soon as it pops up.

The original G Flex phone was a 6in model with a slight curve to the handset (hence the name), with that designed to follow the curve of your face to make for more comfortable, clearer phone calls – and LG claims it makes for better widescreen movie watching and gaming.

Our reviewer, though, remained unmoved on these points, so it’ll be interesting to see what tweaks the Flex sequel makes to the overall design, and whether LG can score better than the 6/10 mark it received from us back in March.