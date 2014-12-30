Yahoo targets wearables and refuses to rule out smartwatch of its own

Yahoo has refused to rule out making an entry into the smartwatch market, with the web giant teasing that it could “never say never” to manufacturing a wearable device.

While a Yahoo branded smartwatch may be a pipe dream for now, the company did indicate that the wearable technology market is an area it will be targeting in 2015.

Adam Cahan, senior vice president of Yahoo’s mobile division, told the Financial Times that mobile devices, including wearables and the Internet of Things, have massive potential for growth that his company is looking to engage with.



“We’re talking about a platform that is still growing by leaps and bounds — five times as many devices in front of us — and the categories of devices are undergoing a huge evolution,” he said. “I really try to look at what are the sensors on these new devices, as they enable us to reimagine experiences.”

In particular, Yahoo is looking to benefit from the potential of the yet-to-be-released Apple Watch, which could bring smartwatches to a mainstream audience. Yahoo News Digest, an app that summarises the day’s news events, has already been seen on the homescreen of Apple’s smartwatch.

Mr Cahan said that while software companies were often reluctant to enter the hardware business, Yahoo could be involved in manufacturing a smartwatch of its own in the future, if the right opportunity came along.

Since becoming the firm’s CEO in 2012, Marissa Mayer has increased Yahoo’s focus on mobile products. The number of monthly mobile users has grown from 150 million to more than 550 million in that time, so the company’s recent focus on wearable technology will surely look to continue this trend.

