Android Lollipop 5.0.1 hit by memory leak bug

Google’s tweak to Android Lollipop, the latest version 5.0.1, is reportedly afflicted by a major bug.

Version 5.0.1 of Android was released earlier this month with some minor fixes and smoothing over work on board, but it seems that it also introduced a major hiccup.

BGR reports that Lollipop 5.0.1 has been hit by a memory leak bug, which means RAM isn’t released when it should be after usage, hence the device’s memory becomes clogged with the eventual result that performance becomes very sluggish and apps start to crash. At that point, the Android device needs to be rebooted to clear up the memory – but the same thing could of course happen all over again.

Some users are saying that they need to perform daily reboots with their phone. A post on Reddit highlighting the issue now has a score of closing on 2,000 – and presumably Google is now giving this matter close attention.

If the issue is widespread, there will likely be another fix in the pipeline very shortly. The next major version of Lollipop, 5.1, is expected to arrive in February and Google has already mentioned it will improve memory management among other fixes such as better battery life and squashing bugs with wireless connections.