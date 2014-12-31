Microsoft reveals 2014 success: Windows Store attracts 30% more active users

Microsoft has outlined the improvements to its Windows Store undertaken during 2014, which culminated in a significant growth in its userbase.

Despite the importance of next year’s Windows 10 launch, the Redmond-based company also revealed several key targets to develop the Windows Store in 2015.

In a blog post online, Microsoft’s general manager of its Windows Apps and Store Team Todd Brix highlighted the progress made by the Windows Store over the calendar year.



"We began the year with a commitment to create opportunities for developers with Windows Store. We made good progress by both attracting over 30 per cent more active users and by exceeding a 110 per cent year-over-year increase in app downloads and gross sales. In addition the ecosystem has grown, with an 80 per cent increase in registered developers and 60 per cent increase in app selection year-over-year."

Windows 10, due to launch next year, will include a unified store for both Windows and Windows Phone apps, providing Microsoft with further impetus to improve its app purchasing platform.

Carrier billing is being expanded for Windows store to include emerging markets, while more app monetisation methods are also being explored, including in-app advertising.

Brix outlined that the store’s app discovery options need to be increased, although improvements to the user interface have already been implemented. Tbahe company will also look to improve its Windows App Studio Beta, ensuring software development is accessible to anyone, even those with little to no experience.

Clearly, improving its app portfolio is a key focus area for Microsoft, with Brix stating that the firm has “much more work to do to simplify and unify the experience” in 2015.

