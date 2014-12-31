Microsoft Windows Phone has got your New Year's Eve sorted

New Year's Eve is almost here! Woop Woop! Are you excited for the partying? Me neither.

Not only am I socially awkward, but I don't drink alcohol either, making me quite the boring party guest. Sadly, my usual date for the evening, Dick Clark, is dead.

In lieu of Dick, I must make do with watching Ryan Seacrest or Kathy Lee and Hoda, while eating a shrimp ring, pizza bagels, crackers and a can of spray cheese.

But wait; maybe I can have some real fun after all. According to Microsoft, you have a party in your pants pocket with Windows Phone!

You see, the company has announced a collection of apps, "The Holiday Parties Collection", to enhance your New Year's Eve celebration. Will you be kissing a Lumia at midnight?

"The Holiday Parties collection starts off appropriately enough with cocktail hour. Cocktail Flow is the bartender who's got your back with a constantly growing collection of drink recipes to browse and discover.

"When you're ready to prepare hors d'oeuvres or a meal, look up Allrecipes, which takes thousands of top-rated recipes from its website and arranges them for easy browsing, searching and access - you can even use Cortana to verbally ask for what you want.

"If you don't find something there, check out BigOven, with 300,000 more recipes and grocery lists that are sorted by grocery aisle, and ideas for using ingredients you already have", says Athima Chansanchai, Microsoft News Center Staff.

Chansanchai further explains, "Cook with YumvY provides step-by-step through the preparation of a multi-course meal, acting as a personal instructor in the kitchen, with expert guidance, cooking timers and handy reminders.

"And How to Cook Everything ($6.99/£4.50) might sound like a big promise, but it delivers thousands of recipes and how-to illustrations from the celebrated book series".

If you are interested in the full app collection, you can check it out here. The apps actually look pretty cool, and the majority of them are free.

Just remember folks, disinfect the screen on your Windows Phone before kissing it at midnight; touchscreens can be quite the germ factories.

Happy New Year!

Photo Credit: wavebreakmedia/Shutterstock