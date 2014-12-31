The most portable laptop ever? Samsung’s Ultrabook weighs just two pounds

Samsung has unveiled next year’s update to its ATIV Book 9 Ultrabook and it’s set to be thinner and lighter than ever before.

Weighing in at 2.09 pounds and measuring just 0.46 inches thick, the notebook is expected to launch in the first quarter of 2015 for $1,199.

Compared to its competitors, this makes the Book 9 Ultrabook lighter and thinner than both the HP EliteBook Folio 1020 and the Lenovo Yoga 3 Pro.



The Book 9 has a similar look and feel to previous versions, exhibiting the same familiar all-black aluminium interior and exterior. The device comes with a backlit keyboard and chrome-lined touchpad making typing as comfortable as possible.

The device also boasts a resolution of 2560x1600, which although less than the Lenovo Yoga 3 Pro, is accompanied by a special brightness enhancing mode to make it easier to use outdoors.

Part of the reason Samsung has been able to make the Book 9 so slim is that it is powered by an Intel Core M-5Y10c processor, which sacrifices some power to allow the laptop to have a fanless design. The Book 9 comes equipped with 4GB of RAM, which can be expanded to 8GB, and SSD storage options up to 512GB.

With the ATIV Book 9 Ultrabook less than half an inch thick, ports are understandably limited, but there are two USB 3.0 ports available, alongside a microHDMI port, microSD card slot and a combined microphone-headphone jack.

Other additional features include Wi-Fi Amp, which supplies Internet connections up to 20 per cent faster, and the option to shield your screen’s content by pressing baa single key and making a pattern on the touchpad.

With 10.5 hours of battery life, the Book 9 could be a serious consideration for anyone who travels as part of their job, where the device’s portability will prove a major plus point.