Samsung beats out Apple for smartphone customer service

Samsung has outdone Apple in terms of its customer service, at least according to one new report from the States.

The American Customer Satisfaction Index (spotted by Digital Trends) encompasses some 70,000 consumers in the US, and found that Samsung was top of the tree when it came to cell phones, with an overall score of 81. That was up from 76 the previous year, a rise of 6.6 per cent year-on-year.

It’s the highest mark Samsung has ever achieved in the index, but not the highest which has ever been recorded – that accolade goes to Apple.

Apple hit an 83 in 2012, but has declined since then, dropping to 81 last year – though it was still top with that score. However, the iPhone maker has now fallen into second place with 79 in 2014. Overall, though, that’s still a good result, but Cupertino will doubtless be looking to reverse the negative trend of the past few years.

As for other phone manufacturers, Nokia and Motorola scored a very solid 77, with HTC on 75, and BlackBerry on 74. Meanwhile, LG struggled a bit on 73, and while that’s still not hugely off the pace, it may perhaps prompt some less tech-savvy consumers to think twice about splashing the cash on an LG handset.

Of course, the primary hope when you buy a smartphone is that you’ll never need customer service…