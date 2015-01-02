Apple facing another lawsuit over ‘deceptive’ iPhone storage size

Apple is facing a class action lawsuit after being accused of misrepresenting the amount of storage space available on some of its devices.

Paul Orshan and Christopher Endara from Florida have employed three law firms to lead the case, which argues that the size of the most recent iOS upgrade means the storage space advertised is deceiving users.

Read more: Airline sues programmer over airfare ‘hacking’

Orshan and Endara also claim that the size of the operating system enables Apple to sell iCloud storage space to consumers.

"Using these sharp business tactics, [Apple] gives less storage capacity than advertised, only to offer to sell that capacity in a desperate moment, e.g., when a consumer is trying to record or take photos at a child or grandchild’s recital, basketball game or wedding," the pair wrote."To put this in context, each gigabyte of storage Apple shortchanges its customers amounts to approximately 400-500 high resolution photographs."

The lawsuit relates to the storage space available on iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch devices.

Apple only offers 16GB off storage with the entry-level versions of both its iPhone and iPad devices, despite doubling the capacity of its most expensive flagship models. This means that after taking into account the size of iOS 8, Apple customers can be left with between 18.1 and 23.1 per cent less space than that advertised by the firm.

The Verge reports that Apple has faced similar lawsuits in the past relating to storage space. In 2007, a case was filed regarding the storage advertised for the iPod Nano, before ultimately being dismissed.

Read more: Jury weighs the fate of Apple in iPod lawsuit

Apple, which somewhat ironically advertises iOS 8 as the “The biggest iOS release ever,” will be hoping that the lawsuit is resolved quickly, particularly after the lengthy legal battle it faced recently over its iPod range and accusations of anti-competitive practices.

