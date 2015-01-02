Daily deal: Jolla 16GB Smartphone (sim free) £199.99

Happy new year! I hope your holidays were enjoyable, relaxing, and replenishing. Today we bring you the Jolla Smartphone reduced from £290 to £199.99, you may have heard about Jolla who last year promised the "world's first crowdfunded tablet."

For a sub £200 phone you get a surprisingly loud bang for your buck; the phone sports a Snapdragon 400 dual-core 1.4Ghz processor, 1GB RAM, 8 megapixel camera, 2 megapixel front-facing camera, and stereo loudspeakers. However the phone's screen is 4.5" so if you're looking to jump on board the phablet trend, this may not be the device for you. With that said the 540 x 960 resolution screen is protected with Gorilla Glass 2 and supports 5-point multi-touch, and on a screen that small, HD videos will still look pretty good.

The most unique feature of the phone is it's Sailfish OS, an independent operating system that also runs Android apps. However you may not need to venture too deep into the Google Play store to find your favourite Android apps as many services (such as Spotify, WhatsApp, and Facebook) already feature on the Jolla Smartphone's OS. Similarly theresponse to Sailfish's gesture-based control hasbeen incredibly positive with many reviewers praising the speed in which tasks are accomplished on the phone.

