Samsung abandons Google Android, switches to Tizen powered smart TVs

Samsung is going to switch over to its home grown Tizen operating system when it comes to the software powering its smart televisions, with the company abandoning Google’s Android.

And this switch is going to happen off the bat in 2015, with the first Tizen-powered TV set to be revealed at the CES show next week.

Japan Today reports that Lee Won-Jin, a Samsung executive vice president, commented: “Building our Smart Platform around Tizen is a ground-breaking step towards a much more intelligent and integrated system. Tizen not only enriches the entertainment experience for our customers today, but unlocks great potential for the future in home entertainment.”

As you’re probably aware, Samsung has already switched over to using Tizen with its smartwatch devices, and this is the next step in the move away from Android. It’s dubious whether Samsung will be able to make that move in the biggest arena of smartphones in the remotely near future, but that could be the eventual plan.

At any rate, the Samsung smart TV experience is set to become very different in 2015, and will hopefully benefit from Tizen. The company is certainly promising a user friendly system with an intuitive interface, but we’ll have to wait to get some first impressions at CES.