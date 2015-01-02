These days, it’s more important than ever to stay safe online, as we are constantly bombarded with news of security and privacy breaches.

One area where privacy is often overlooked is on social media sites, demonstrated by the massive 780 per cent increase in Facebook and Twitter-related crimes since 2008.

According to a recent study by NeoMam Studios, only 37 per cent of Facebook users say they have changed their privacy settings to protect their data, leaving the majority of users wide open to privacy breaches.

There are several dangers to be aware of on sites such as Facebook, including scams in the form of fake posts and spam messages that encourage you to share personal information, stalkers who can trace you online or in the real work by using publically posted information and the potential for identify theft where personal information can be exploited to gain access to bank accounts.

So, what can you do to protect yourself?

Well, there are three basic tips that should always be followed on any social media account:

Trust – Share photos, videos and updates only with people you know and trust. Passwords – Have a different password for each of your accounts. Self-censoring – Consider carefully the information that you really need to share. Does everyone need to know your political affiliations?

These three tips will give you a good base, but there are still more precautions that can be taken.

By clicking the ‘Privacy’ option in the ‘Settings’ menu, you can edit who is able to see your profile and also limit the audience for all your old posts.

In the ‘Security’ tab, you can enable settings that inform you of irregular activity, send you emails or text messages when your account gets logged in to on a mobile device and set up a security code that is required to access your account.

Check out thefull infographic from NeoMam Studies below to read more about how to stay safe on Facebook.



Source: WhoIsHostingThis.com