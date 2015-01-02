Have UK police identified and arrested a Lizard Squad hacker?

It seems that a member of the hacking collective Lizard Squad, believed to be responsible for the Christmas Day attacks on PlayStation Network and Xbox Live, may have been arrested.

The DDoS attack brought down the gaming networks for a few days over the festive period, leading Sony to offer some of its gamers discounts to make up for the disruption.

While the members of Lizard Squad usually remain anonymous given the criminal nature of their activities, it appears that law enforcement officials have been able to unmask at least one member. According to cybercrime journalist Brian Krebs, Vinnie Omani is a Lizard Squad member, identifying his voice from an “anonymous” interview given to BBC Radio 5. The Daily Dot seems to corroborate the news, by sharing a photo posted by Omani of a recently issued search warrant.



While the warrant does not mention Omani by name, it does indicate that police are searching for “electronic evidence revealing email addresses, usernames, passwords, documents and data in relation to the hacking of the PlayStation network and Xbox Live systems over the Christmas period.”

A photo of Omani’s bail notice has also appeared online, while the UK’s Thames Valley Police also released a statement confirming the arrest of “a 22-year-old man from Twickenham on suspicion of fraud by false representation and Computer Misuse Act offences.”

While the courts will ultimately decide whether Omani was responsible for the attack on the video game networks, the evidence does seem to suggest that Omani is a member of Lizard Squad.

Although distributed denial-of-service, or DDoS, attacks do not constitute hacking in the sense of gaining unauthorised access to a PC or network, it remains a serious crime. By bombarding a server with thousands, or even million, of requests, a DDoS attack can prevent genuine users from accessing an online service, potentially costing the company thousands of pounds in lost business.