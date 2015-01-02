Video games come out on top in 2014 as music and movie sales decline

Video games continue to come out on top in the entertainment industry, as music and film sales decline.

The latest figures indicate that gamers spent £2.5 billion on blockbuster releases over the last twelve month, making video games the biggest entertainment medium in the UK.

Read more: Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare ‘pwns’ rivals for Christmas number one

It is thought that the next-gen releases of the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 consoles contributed to the successful year. Sales were up 7.5 per cent when compared to 2013.



Disney’s film Frozen was the most popular entertainment product of the year, but movie and music sales fell during 2014 on the whole. Music sales fell by 1.6 per cent to £1.03 billion, while a decline of 1.4 per cent across movie sales, saw revenue drop to £2.18 billion.

The information comes after figures were released by IHS, which tracks digital spend across online platforms and Chart-Track, a company that monitors retail data.

The success of the video game industry has been driven by the uptake in digital purchases, with downloads increasing by 18.8 per cent year-on-year to total £1.5 billion. Physical sales have suffered as a result, falling by 6.6 per cent compared with the previous 12 month.

Kim Bayley, from the Entertainment Retail Association told The Daily Star that 2014 had been a remarkably year for the industry with the future of the entertainmenbarct business looking promising.

Read more: The best video games of 2014

"More than half of entertainment revenues now come from retail channels which did not even exist a decade ago,” she said.

"Too often the debate about the future of entertainment is portrayed as a battle between physical and digital.

"This second successive year of growth demonstrates entertainment is becoming a mixed, multi-channel economy in which streaming, digital and physical formats can both prosper, each satisfying different consumer needs."