CES 2015: Acer unveils biggest Chromebook yet with 15.6-inch display

Acer has unveiled the biggest Chromebook yet at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

The Chromebook 15 comes with a 15.6-inch display, making it 27 per cent larger than the 13.3-inch editions currently on the market.

While Acer is singling out the device’s larger build as a positive – the Chromebook 15 also comes with the range’s biggest touchpad – it shouldn’t affect its portability too much, as it still only weighs 2.2kg.



Jerry Kao, president of the Acer Notebook Business Group, believes that the Chromebook 15 will help strengthen the company’s position in the Chromebook market.

“The Acer Chromebook 15 is a true powerhouse – it provides fast mobile performance and a large display to help customers accomplish more every day,” he said. “Acer has been a leader in the Chromebook market, from providing the latest in technology and trailblazing battery life to designing new form factors. We’re driving the category forward again with the world’s first 15.6-inch display Chromebook, the Acer Chromebook 15.”

As well as being bigger, the new device also promises to be more robust than previous models. Acer claims that the device can withstand up to 60kg of force, with corners able to tolerate up to 45cm drops without suffering any damage.

Internally, the laptop will come with either a fifth generation Intel Core i3 or next generation Intel Celeron processor, depending on the exact model purchased and battery life that can deliver “all-day productivity.”

The Chromebook 15 will come in a variety of models, with either a 16GB or 32GB SSD drive and 2GB or 4GB of RAM. Prices for the standard model are expected to begin at around $250, although there is no word yet on a release date.

In other Acer news, the company confirmed that its successful Chromebook 13 range will be receiving its first touchscreen model, scheduled to launch later this month.

