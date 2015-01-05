CES 2015: The stars who will be present, from 50 Cent to Shaquille O’Neal

A number of Hollywood and TV stars, along with music artists and pro athletes are going to be gracing CES 2015 with their presence this week, promoting various products at the show.

So, if you’re star gazing at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, who can you expect to see?

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson will be at the SMS Audio booth on Wednesday, from 14:00 local time for an hour, signing autographs.

Dr Phil McGraw, the presenter of the US talk show Dr Phil, will also be at the show on Thursday speaking at the Digital Health Summit from midday for half an hour. He’ll discuss the latest tech enhancements which will impact the healthcare system.

Ryan Seacrest will be delivering a headline address in conjunction with Bob Pittman, CEO of iHeartMedia, at C Space at ARIA on Wednesday, 13:00 local time (C Space is a new location at the show for marketing, advertising and creative communities).

If rock guitar is more your thing rather than rap and 50 Cent, then you might be interested to hear that Neil Young will be about on Tuesday, from 15:30 at the Hi-Res Audio Workshop. He’ll also take part in a session with Rolling Stone executive editor Nathan Brackett on Wednesday at 10:15 at the LVCC (room N257).

Actress Tricia Helfer, better known to many as Cylon Number Six in the reboot of Battlestar Galactica, will be doing an autographing session at the Ford Broadcast Stage on behalf of Elektrobit Automotive, on Thursday at 13:00.

Basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal will also be at the Monster Products’ press conference, and in fact that will be happening later today at 9:00 local time (17:00 GMT – Las Vegas is eight hours ahead of us). He’ll be at the Mandalay Bay South Convention Centre, Level 2, Breakers Ballrooms.

Many, many other minor celebs will also be present throughout the course of the show, naturally enough.