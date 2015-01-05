The futuristic Avegant Glyph headset gets shown off at CES 2015

One of the most anticipated wearable tech in 2015, the Avegant Glyph, is making its debut at this year's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, and will hit the stores in the fall of 2015.

The Avegant Glyph, a headphone-like VR headset that made its first appearance in February 2014 in a Kickstarter campaign, will show off the final and refined design this week in the Las Vegas Convention Centre.

Unlike other VR headsets that cover the entire upper part of the wearer's head, the Glyph looks like a set of headphones, and in essence it's exactly that. However, the top part can be slipped over the wearer's eyes where a pair of optic devices are placed.

With an array of of micro mirrors, it projects the image directly onto the wearer's retinas.

It has a 45 degree field of view and it plays back video in 1280 x 720 resolution.

With this type of VR, the developers are aiming mostly at frequent flyers that want to watch their own movies and listen to their own music while flying, and not having to watch whatever the airline is playing on the display, or having to hold a small smartphone or tablet screen in their hands for a long period of time.

The headset's battery life is three hours of video, or 48 hours of audio playback. It can be connected to an array of smartphones, tablets and computers, and beside movies, can also be used to play VR versions of new games.

And it does look pretty cool, although I'm not sure if the cyclops-style look will catch on.

The launch is expected in the autumn of 2015, for a price of $599 (£390). Avegant Glyph is available for preorder directly from Avegant for $499 (£330).