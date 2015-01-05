Leaked press release details LG's new flagship smartphone

LG planned to unveil a new flagship phone at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas which officially kicks off tomorrow.

However, LG’s press materials for the phone have been leaked hours before the event, and the media rushed to report on what LG has in store for us.

The LG Flex 2, the phone’s official name, will be a curved device, with a 700mm radius curved profile.

It will have a 5.5 inch display, and with a resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels / 403 ppi, it will be a FullHD phone.

The press release leaked online also says the G Flex2 is the first phone officially announced to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 processor 64-bit Octa-Core CPU - the fastest mobile processor currently available optimised for Android 5.0.

LG also says the phone’s cover glass is approximately 20 per cent more durable, while the back has an improved version of Self Healing, which keeps the phone looking new even through the nicks and scratches from normal everyday use.

The Self Healing process now lasts some ten seconds, while it took about three minutes on the previous versions.

With a battery of 3,000mAh it will be a long-lasting phone that boasts a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 2.1-megapixel front camera.

Among other things, the phone also packs 2GB of RAM, 16/32GB storage, and microSD support. What more could you want?

The full press release, as well as the complete specifications list, can be found here.