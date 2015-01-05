Microsoft unveils Nokia 215, super cheap net-ready phone

While the Nokia brand may have been dropped from the Lumia range, Microsoft is still producing Nokia-branded phones, and Redmond has just revealed a new offering, the Nokia 215.

The idea with this handset is that it will bring an internet-connected phone to the masses at an affordable price, namely $29 (£19). The device will also be available in a dual-SIM model alongside the standard single-SIM offering.

The Nokia 215 boasts a durable build quality, Microsoft claims, and comes with Opera Mini, Bing search, Facebook and Twitter (with Facebook Messenger, too) on board.

The handset has a 2.4in QVGA screen, and offers up to 20 hours of talk time (with up to 29 days of standby time), and FM radio playback of up to 45 hours.

The Nokia 215 also has a VGA camera, a torchlight feature, and a microSD slot for up to 32GB of storage expansion. The device weighs 79 grams, and comes in black, white and bright green colours.

Jo Harlow, corporate vice president of Microsoft Devices Group, commented: “With our ultra-affordable mobile phones and digital services, we see an inspiring opportunity to connect the next billion people to the Internet for the first time. The Nokia 215 is perfect for people looking for their first mobile device, or those wanting to upgrade to enjoy affordable digital and social media services, like Facebook and Messenger.”

The Nokia 215 will emerge in selected EMEA and Asian markets in the first quarter of this year.