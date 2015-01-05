Fancy a cheap iPhone? Here's how to get your hands on one

Early this year, mobile phone retailer Phones4U announced that it would be selling its stores to Vodafone and EE following some well-publicised financial difficulties.

Well, if you’re after a PlayStation 3 console or some Beats headphones then Phones4U’s loss could be your gain, as thousands of pounds worth of stock is set to be auctioned off across today and tomorrow. This article will tell you how to get your hands on some great deals at the auction.

First, head over to the auction site here, to browse the lots You will need to register, which can be done here, by entering an email address and password You can then choose to “watch” an item, meaning you will receive email updates on its current winning bid. When you’ve decided to bid on an item, click on its listing Enter your bid price in pounds Please note, that all bids will be subjected to an additional 20 per cent Buyer’s Premium and 20 per cent VAT on top of the bid price If your bid is successful, you will be notified via email. You will then have to pay the full amount, including Buyer’s Premium and VAT, via Debit/Credit Card, Cash or Bank Transfer by the 8 January. Remember, John Pye Auctions do not deliver, so all lots must be collected from the saleroom

Now you know how to take part in the Phones4U online auction, make sure you check out some of the great deals available. However, you’ll need to be quick as the auction closes on Tuesday 6 January.

