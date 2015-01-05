Xiaomi Redmi 2 lauches in mainland China

The rising Chinese mobile manufacturing star Xiaomi has announced the successor to the original Redmi, unsurprisingly named the Redmi 2, earlier today.

Following on from the success of the original Redmi, Xiaomi will be using the same mid-range specifications with an affordable price tag, a tactic that worked for Xiaomi throughout 2014.

The Redmi 2 will feature a 4.7-inch HD (1280 x 720) display, quad-core 1.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 CPU, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of storage (with an expandable microSD slot storage up to 32GB) and 4G. Xiaomi has kitted the Redmi 2 with a 8MP rear camera and 2MP front-facing camera.

Software-wise, the Redmi 2 will run Android KitKat 4.4.4, on top of its own MIUI user interface. Xiaomi has not given any indication if it will update to Android Lollipop.

Even if the Redmi 2 does receive an update to Android Lollipop, it is unlikely to change much on the OS, considering Xiaomi’s MIUI skin is a complete alteration from Google’s stock OS.

The main focal point is the price, the Redmi 2 costs 699 CNY, roughly £73, and should sell like hot cakes when it hits the market. Xiaomi sold over 60 million smartphones throughout 2014, and the Redmi was by far the most popular phone, with 18 million sales in July, according to TechCrunch.

Xiaomi will launch it in Mainland China first, followed by Indonesia, India, Singapore, Hong Kong and other developing markets.

There have been rumors Xiaomi will expand into Russia, Brazil, East Europe and even Africa in 2015, to further push its revenue for budget handsets. The U.S. and West Europe may also see Xiaomi’s high-end devices arrive later in 2015.