CES 2015: Asus reveals brand new ZenFone 2 smartphone

Asus has been busy with revelations over at CES this year, and one of the biggest is the unveiling of its ZenFone sequel.

The ZenFone 2 boasts a 5.5in display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080, to give a pixel density of 403 ppi, and TruVivid display tech apparently gives it bright and brilliant colours. The display is fashioned from Gorilla Glass 3, and has a narrow 3.3mm bezel, meaning this phone is mostly screen.

As for the other specs, there’s a 2.3GHz 64-bit Intel Atom processor on board, backed up with a chunky 4GB of RAM, meaning this phone should fly.

A 13 megapixel camera is at the rear, and a 5 megapixel effort is on the front, with the main camera having an f/2.0 wide-aperture lens with Asus claiming zero shutter lag and an “industry-leading” low light mode (with pixel merging tech capturing photos which are up to four times brighter in darker conditions or at night, with no flash operating). The camera does have a flash which is “real tone” to ensure accurate colours and warm skin tones.

The phone is also a dual-SIM affair, with a 3,000mAH battery and fast-charge tech that can give you almost two-thirds of a charge in 39 minutes, Asus claims. 4G LTE connectivity is thrown into the mix as you’d expect, and a new ZenUI interface is on board which promises to be very slick.

ASUS Chairman Jonney Shih commented: "The passion behind the design of ZenFone 2 is our never-ending desire to empower luxury for everyone. We have drawn on our considerable engineering expertise and experience with our popular ZenFone to create a smartphone that embodies this ambition. That device is the incredible new ZenFone 2 – luxury that everyone can enjoy."

The new phone is expected to arrive in March.