CES 2015: New Lenovo laptops prices and specs

Lenovo has announced two new laptops at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, named the YOGA 3 and YOGA ThinkPad.

The YOGA 3 comes a few months after the launch of the YOGA 3 Pro. Lenovo has removed some of the glitz and glam to drop the price, but maintains the same look from the previous YOGA 2.

Internally, the new YOGA 3’s biggest upgrade from its predecessor is the new 5th generation Intel Core i5 processor. The Intel Core M processor will go inside the 11-inch version, while the 14-inch will receive the Intel Core i5 processor, which can be upgraded to Core i7.

“Intel and Lenovo have a long history of working closely together to deliver compelling devices that address the needs of both consumers and business customers,” said Kirk Skaugen, Senior Vice President of Intel’s Client Computing Group. “Customers using the YOGA family will enjoy amazing new experiences, powered by Intel Atom, Core M and 5th Generation Intel Core processors.”

Other internal specs include 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. Customers can opt for a larger 256GB SSD or a 500GB HDD with 8GB of SSD cache, but this will run the price up.

Both YOGA 3 models will receive 1080p touchscreens, and users will be able to change the look of the laptop, depending on how they want to use it. Lenovo’s YOGA 3 can turn from laptop, to tablet, to kickstand — Lenovo claims to have refined the design for even more flexibility.

The Lenovo YOGA 3 comes in Clementine Orange, Platinum Silver, Chalk White or Ebony Black. The 11-inch YOGA 3 will be available from February for £549, while the 14-inch model will start sales in April, costing £649.

Lenovo also announced the YOGA ThinkPad at CES 2015 in three sizes, 12-inch, 14-inch and 15-inch, aimed at business customers.

The 12-inch model starts with a 1,366 x 768 display, but the 14-inch and 15-inch both offer 1080p IPS touchscreen displays. Internally, all three start with an Intel Core i5 processor (can go to Intel Core i7), 4GB of RAM and a choice between 128GB SSD and 500GB HDD.

Lenovo has fitted the YOGA ThinkPad with a 3D camera for video conferencing and 3D printers, alongside a host of other business related applications.

Prices have not been revealed for the UK, but the 12-inch and 15-inch YOGA ThinkPad will be available in February for $999 (£657) and $1,199 (£789). The 14-inch model will be available starting May for $1,199 (£789).