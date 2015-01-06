CES 2015: Samsung unveils high-tech washing machine amidst wearable madness

With all the talk about wearable devices, the Internet of Things, drones and other futuristic innovations, it is easy to forget that it's often the simplest gadgets that capture the attention of consumers.

With that in mind, Samsung has revealed the latest addition to its washing machine range, which comes equipped with a built-in sink.

The South Korean company, better known for its high-tech smartphones like its flagship Galaxy range, unveiled the Active Wash at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Essentially, it incorporates a top-loading washing machine with a built-in sink for washing delicates, or carrying out pre-treating.



While it may seem like an insignificant addition, the built-in sink could prove immensely useful. Delicate items, such as lace clothing, for example, usually benefits from being hand washed. Laundry rooms often come without a sink of their own, making it much less practical to pre-treat clothing and leading some consumers to purchase their own wash tub basin.

The Active Wash’s sink also comes equipped with its own water jet and specialised surfaces for scrubbing out particularly difficult stains.

Perhaps most impressive of all, Samsung claims that the washing machine can wash a full load in just 36 minutes.

Samsung'sbarc position in the home appliances market can be easily forgotten in amongst its smartphone business, but that hasn’t stopped the firm from showcases a number of new products in this area at CES 2015. Alongside Active Wash, the company unveiled the Samsung POWERbot VR9000, a robot vacuum cleaner that guides itself back to its docking station when its battery is running low.

The price tag for Active Wash is yet to be confirmed, but it will be available from spring in both white and platinum.

