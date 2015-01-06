Sony introduces swanky stainless steel SmartWatch 3 at CES 2015

Over at CES, Sony has revealed a new stainless steel version of its SmartWatch 3, which will be available next month.

The premium version of the device is finished in stainless steel for a more appealing look and feel, and the gadget is rated IP68, so is water and dust-proof, with a 1.6in display that has a resolution of 320 x 320 (the same as the basic SmartWatch 3).

Sony also revealed a new SmartWatch 3 holder which allows third-parties and users to customise the gadget with any standard 24mm watch strap. This will be available early on in 2015.

In a statement, Sony boasted: “Even without your Android smartphone, SmartWatch 3 is a fun and useful accessory with impressive standalone functionality – featuring native music playback, intelligent sensor technology and a unique inbuilt GPS sensor.”

The stainless steel variant will help the company compete with Apple’s pricier versions of its smartwatch due out this spring, and a steel model of the Apple Watch will be available (though Cupertino also has a gold version for its real status symbol).

The price of the new SmartWatch 3 is yet to be confirmed.

Sony further announced a fresh venture with Virgin Atlantic, whereby the companies will explore SmartWear projects together, aiming to produce solutions for Sony’s SmartWear products that will enhance the customer service experience for Virgin Atlantic customers. More details will be revealed about these initiatives in the coming months, apparently.